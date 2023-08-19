Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

