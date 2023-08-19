Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

