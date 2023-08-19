Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $599,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

