Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $521,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac stock opened at $845.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.