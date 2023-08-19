Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 483,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 481,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $96.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $101.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

