Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 164,100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Pool by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $349.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.52 and a 200-day moving average of $355.22. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.