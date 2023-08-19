Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 130,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FAAR stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2293 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

