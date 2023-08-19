Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

