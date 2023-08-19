Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 250,948 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMB opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

