Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

