Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

BABA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

