Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 403 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,579,626 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.