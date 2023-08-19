Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,741 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGG opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

