Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,741 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Report on GGG

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.