Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 840 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.