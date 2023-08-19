Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

