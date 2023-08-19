Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $557.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

