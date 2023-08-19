NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Head to Head Comparison

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetScout Systems and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.43%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 6.83% 5.75% 4.08% TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NetScout Systems and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $914.53 million 2.20 $59.65 million $0.85 32.84 TDCX $493.92 million 1.78 $78.04 million $0.54 11.20

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDCX beats NetScout Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

