New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $337,800.60 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Relic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

