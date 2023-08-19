Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$10.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

