NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
