NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $338.00 at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $278.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $166,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

