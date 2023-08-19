Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 106,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.