NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 44,895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 30,172 put options.

NYSE:NU opened at $7.21 on Friday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after buying an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

