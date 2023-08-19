OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 4.0 %
OPRX stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.97.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.