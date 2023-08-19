OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 4.0 %

OPRX stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.