Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Optiva has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

