Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Optiva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Optiva has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.01.
About Optiva
