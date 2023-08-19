O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11,833.3% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $938.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $940.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

