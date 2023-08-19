Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

