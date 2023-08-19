PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,960 shares of company stock valued at $204,196 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.59 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $429.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

