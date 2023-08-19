PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment
Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.
PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
PNNT opened at $6.59 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $429.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
