Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.