Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

