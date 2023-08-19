Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PHIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $12.27.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
