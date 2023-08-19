Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 160,930 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,930 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

