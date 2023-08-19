Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 139,807 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.37% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $518,864. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

