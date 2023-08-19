Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,183 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 182,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

