Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.13 and its 200-day moving average is $271.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

