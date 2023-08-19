Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

