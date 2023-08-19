Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock worth $5,648,678. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $102.15. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.