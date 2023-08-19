Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

