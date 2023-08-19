Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 12,939 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

