Piper Sandler Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $1.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NVTA opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

