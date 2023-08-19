Piper Sandler Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $1.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Invitae

NVTA stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

