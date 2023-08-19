POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $856.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

