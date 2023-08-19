Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CARR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

