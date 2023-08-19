Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

NYSE ED opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

