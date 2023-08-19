Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.88 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,302 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $54,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

