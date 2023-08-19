Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,877 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $50,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.20 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.