Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,006 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Life Storage were worth $44,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

