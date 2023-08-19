Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.