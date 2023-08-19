Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.