Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,575

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,499.17.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential

Prudential Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.