Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,575

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,499.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
