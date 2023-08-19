PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of PUBM opened at $12.29 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $638.34 million, a P/E ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $2,341,719. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

